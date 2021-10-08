NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. NIX has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $86,373.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

