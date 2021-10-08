Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.77

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $5,562,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 150.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 91.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

