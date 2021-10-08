Noir Achieves Market Cap of $221,901.59 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $221,901.59 and $398.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00114174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.00484965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,462,490 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

