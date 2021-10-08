noob.finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $154.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $48,258.68 and approximately $154.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

