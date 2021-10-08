Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

NRSDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

