Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,014,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

