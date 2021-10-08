NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.00. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

