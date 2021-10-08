NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.00. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

