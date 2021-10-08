Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NTRS stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

