Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $382.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $383.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

