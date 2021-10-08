Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Northwest Natural worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NWN stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

