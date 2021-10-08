Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.57 and its 200-day moving average is $284.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

