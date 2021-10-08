Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

CHTR stock opened at $741.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

