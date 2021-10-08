Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 508,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,208,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

