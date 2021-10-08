Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2,759.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

