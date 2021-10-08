Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $257.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $198.06 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.21.

