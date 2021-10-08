Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 391,216 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

