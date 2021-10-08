Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 5,771 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

