Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.21% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $108.14 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

