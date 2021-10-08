Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

