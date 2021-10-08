Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

