Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,527,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $510,845,000 after buying an additional 267,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 599,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,877,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $123.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.