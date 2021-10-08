Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

