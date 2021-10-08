Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

