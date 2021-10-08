Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,058 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

