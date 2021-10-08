Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 28,061 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66.

