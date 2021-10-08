Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,169 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

