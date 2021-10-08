Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,987 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,903,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

