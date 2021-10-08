Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

