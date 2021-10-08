Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,933 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

