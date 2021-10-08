Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $493.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.