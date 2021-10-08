Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $298.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average of $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.25 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

