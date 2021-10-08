Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,686 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

