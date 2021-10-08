Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 19,463 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.30% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

