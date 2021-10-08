Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,151 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $266.11 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

