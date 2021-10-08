Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,183 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

