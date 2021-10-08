NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 374.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,479 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 96.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 687,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

