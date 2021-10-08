NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,479 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

