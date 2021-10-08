Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.98 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 306,666 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 305,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

