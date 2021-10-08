Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.72 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,916 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £16.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.