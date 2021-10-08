Novartis’ (NVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
NVS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 55,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,698.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
