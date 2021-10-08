Novartis’ (NVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 55,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,698.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

