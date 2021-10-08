Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Hits $18.49 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $331,927.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

