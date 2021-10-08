Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

