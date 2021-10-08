NULS (NULS) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.