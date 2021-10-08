Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,412 shares of company stock worth $8,902,457. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

