Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 6,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $47,454,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

