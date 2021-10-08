Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.