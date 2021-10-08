Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nuvve stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.05. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
Nuvve Company Profile
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
