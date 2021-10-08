Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.05. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

