NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,077.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,944.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

