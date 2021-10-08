O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.