Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $61,224.48 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

OSH stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,323. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

